Arts Council Karachi Honours Renowned Urdu Poet Qamar Raza Shehzad

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organised a special ceremony in honour of renowned Urdu poet Qamar Raza Shehzad at the Josh Malihabadi Library, bringing together prominent literary figures to celebrate his contributions to Urdu literature.

Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui presided over the ceremony. Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, who delivered a video message, poet and journalist Fazil Jamili, and noted poet Dr Fatima Hassan also attended. Qamar Raza Shehzad shared experiences from his literary journey and discussed his creative process. Shakeel Khan conducted the proceedings.

Dr Pirzada Qasim Praises Shehzad’s Literary Contributions

In his presidential address, Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui described Shehzad as a literary figure whose creative vision had made a lasting contribution to Urdu poetry. He said the poet had earned recognition in Pakistan and abroad through his dedication to language and literature.

Shehzad’s poetry reflects changing times, social realities and human experiences, Dr Pirzada Qasim noted. He also praised Muhammad Ahmad Shah and his team for promoting literary and cultural activities.

Iftikhar Arif Highlights the Poet’s Distinctive Style

In his video message, renowned poet Iftikhar Arif described Shehzad as a poet with a distinctive voice, a gracious personality and a close friend.

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Arif welcomed the publication of Shehzad’s Kulliyat, a collection bringing together nine of his poetry books, including Pyaas and Bargah. He praised the poet’s technical command, thematic range, distinctive tone and fresh diction.

He added that Shehzad’s work combines modern sensibilities with classical literary traditions and elements of progressive thought.

Muhammad Ahmad Shah Emphasises Literary Fellowship

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah described Shehzad as both an accomplished poet and a warm, considerate individual. He said people who combine creative talent with kindness are valuable assets to literary and cultural communities.

Shah stressed the importance of promoting love, sincerity and mutual respect. He also called for continued collective efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s literary and cultural traditions.

Fazil Jamili Recalls the Poet’s Early Work

Poet and journalist Fazil Jamili recalled reading Shehzad’s ghazals in literary magazines during the 1980s, including Funoon and Seep.

He said Shehzad developed a distinctive style that set his poetry apart from others. Jamili also welcomed the ceremony as meaningful recognition of the poet’s literary contributions and praised the Arts Council team for arranging the event.

Dr Fatima Hassan Praises His Ghazals and Prose Poetry

Noted poet Dr Fatima Hassan described the 1980s as a productive period for Urdu literature, when writers established individual styles and creative identities.

She said Shehzad’s ghazals stood out for their originality and emotional depth. He also developed a distinctive voice in prose poetry, she added.

Hassan highlighted his collection Aik Kamray Ki Tanhai (The Solitude of a Room) as a valuable work for readers interested in prose poetry.

Qamar Raza Shehzad Reflects on His Creative Journey

Speaking at the ceremony, Shehzad explained that he had not initially set out to write prose poetry. Instead, psychological pressure and a need to express his thoughts in a different form gradually led him towards the genre.

He encouraged poets to continue their creative journeys regardless of praise or criticism. Recalling the early stages of his career, Shehzad said Khalid Ahmad had advised him to send his work to Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi. His ghazals subsequently began appearing in the literary journal Funoon.

Shehzad also highlighted the importance of poetry gatherings in preserving literary traditions. Such events, he said, give younger poets opportunities to learn from established writers and engage with the literary community.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Shehzad recited his poetry to warm applause from the audience. Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui presented him with a bouquet on behalf of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

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