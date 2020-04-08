Employers Federation of Pakistan hails KE decision

KARACHI – Employers Federation of Pakistan has been in continued discussion with KElectric to revisit its notice to bill consumers on average basis citing the difficulties faced by meter readers during the lockdown. The efforts of EFP paid off and KE has agreed to withdraw its notice.

EFP appreciates the pragmatism displayed by the KE hierarchy.” This was stated by Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President EFP who had played a pivotal role in convincing KE.

Zaki Ahmed Khan further added that in these trying times when the Sindh government routinely comes out with unwarranted notifications forcing industrialists to continue to pay salaries and wages to workers even though government does not allow industries to operate.

He said that with zero inflow of financial resources, with no production, and with no industrial activity, the industrialists are facing a severe financial fatigue. This is the time to assist and support the industrial sector and not burden them with constraints.

Zaki Ahmed Khan moreover said that industrialists are appreciating the efforts of EFP and have thanked KE for this very favourable decision.

