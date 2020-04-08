Global coronavirus cases reach 1,386,807

WEB DESK – The number of people infected from Coronavirus across the world has reached 1,386,807 while the deaths toll has risen to 79,066.

According to John Hopkins University of the United States, the death toll in United States rises to 11, 906 while the number of infected people has crossed 380,734.

In Spain, the death toll has risen to 13,897 whereas over 140,511 have been infected by the virus.

In Italy, death toll reached to over 17,127 while over 135,586 have been infected from the pandemic.

