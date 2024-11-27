Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have arrived in Mansehra after fleeing Islamabad, sources confirmed.

According to PTI sources, Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur, and the Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub are currently staying at the residence of Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati in Mansehra. Additionally, Ali Amin Gandapur is scheduled to hold an emergency press conference at 11 am today at the PTI Secretariat in Mansehra.

The pair escaped Islamabad on Tuesday night, following a police crackdown to clear the Blue Area. PTI sources revealed that Bushra Bibi and CM Gandapur left their party supporters behind during the security operation.

Security sources indicated that law enforcement had successfully vacated the Blue Area and initiated a manhunt for Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur. Earlier, Bushra Bibi had vowed not to leave Islamabad until her husband, Imran Khan, was released. However, it remains unclear how the PTI leaders managed to flee the protest site, and their exact whereabouts prior to arriving in Mansehra are not fully known.

Further reports revealed that Bushra Bibi’s driver has been arrested by security forces in connection with the incident.