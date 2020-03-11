BANKING

First Women Bank Celebrates International Women day

Muhammad Saleem
0 2 Less than a minute
KARACHI – First Women Bank Celebrates Women and Their Success in Empowering Themselves, Taking the Lead in Providing for Their Families. Fwbl Renews Its Commitment to Support Women by Providing Easy Access to Financial Products and Services.

International Women’s Day Celebration at First Women Bank Head Office, Karachi. Ms. Naushaba Shahzad President & Ceo (a) Cutting the Cake

It Takes Great Courage to Follow One’s Dreams – and on National Women’s Day, Fwbl Celebrates All Those Who Have to Take the Step to Pursue Their Passion. Fwbl is Proud to Be a Strong, Reliable Partner in Empowering Generations of Women, Facilitating Them in Their on-going Journey to Achieve Success.

