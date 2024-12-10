CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has categorically rejected the government’s proposals regarding the Madrassah Bill, calling for complete transparency about conditions set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a press conference in Charsadda on Monday, Fazlur Rehman dismissed any possibility of discussions with the government, saying that “we are not even willing to touch their draft with tongs.”

Criticizing the government for withholding information from the public, he urged them to disclose the commitments made to international institutions like FATF and IMF.

Fazl also highlighted that all stakeholders had already been agreed upon Madrassah Bill, including former Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the Senate and National Assembly. However, he questioned why the President had returned the bill with objections.

The JUI-F chief said that the bill provides complete autonomy to madrassahs, allowing them to affiliate with any federal body, including the Ministry of Education or under the 1860 Act, as they see fit. “All madrassahs are independent; there is no reason for objections,” he added.

He accused the government of creating unnecessary controversies and attempting to divide ulema )(religious scholars). He revealed that a significant announcement was postponed upon the request of prominent figures such as Mufti Taqi Usmani and the president of Wafaq ul Madaris, who have scheduled an important meeting on December 17 to finalize decisions.