Karachi, November 12, 2024: Faysal Funds, Pakistan’s first fully Shariah-compliant asset management company, participated in the Pakistan Startup Summit, powered by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). This event, focused on empowering the country's startup ecosystem, was an important platform to connect entrepreneurs with the industry leaders and investors. The summit brought together key stakeholders, including senior officials from the SECP, business leaders, and seasoned professionals, to share insights, develop partnerships, and inspire innovation in Pakistan's growing startup sector. Faysal Funds, with its growth-oriented financial solutions, aims at supporting the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and startups. By participating in events like the Pakistan Startup Summit, Faysal Funds is committed to bridging the gap between investment and innovation, driving sustainable economic growth, and unlocking new opportunities for Pakistan’s startup

community. "Our team was honored to engage with visionary leaders at the summit, contributing to

discussions about the future of finance and entrepreneurship," said a representative from Faysal Funds. "We are committed to building a prosperous and progressive Pakistan by supporting startups and helping them thrive through access to Shariah-compliant financial solutions." Faysal Funds remains dedicated to fostering growth in Pakistan's entrepreneurial landscape and continuing its role as a trusted partner for the startups in the country.