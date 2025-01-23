The Sindh government has approved a fare increase of up to 60% for the People’s Bus Service (PBS). This adjustment was granted to the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the federal agency in charge of operating and maintaining the PBS, due to escalating operational costs linked to route expansions.

An official announcement revealed that fares on various routes have been raised between 20% and 60%, with updated rates now visible on the buses. These new fares will take effect starting February 1, 2025, adding financial strain on daily commuters who depend on this service for traveling to work, school, and other locations.

Currently, the minimum fare for PBS is Rs50, while the maximum can reach up to Rs100 based on travel distance.

Additionally, the Sindh government has unveiled plans to incorporate 8,000 electric buses (e-buses) into the PBS fleet over the next four years. The initial phase is set for completion by 2025 and will include an introduction of 1,500 e-buses.

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The National Energy and Transport Corporation (NETC), part of NRTC under the Ministry of Defense Production, has proposed a phased approach for this initiative. Currently, there are already 50 e-buses in operation with plans to add another 1,500 in the first year of this project.