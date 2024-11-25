Karachi Pakistan : A Grand Qawwali Night and Award Ceremony was organized by Fandom Group of Suman Khan on November 16 under the auspices of Shaikh Productions. Admin of Fandom Group of Suman Khan, well-known fashion designer, model, and makeup artist, Suman Khan performed the best Cyrus Khan in this event. (Digital Graphics Designer) with Appreciation Award. KK Kanwal Khan (Program Director, Karachi Karaoke Club) also participated in the event. While receiving the award, Cyrus Khan expressed his feelings and said, “I am deeply grateful to the fandom group of Suman Khan for bestowing me with this honour. This award not only motivates me but also motivates me to improve my performance. It is an honor for me to receive the recognition that I hold in the highest esteem. I am determined to live up to your generosity and trust.” Suman Khan’s close friends including Saleem Sheikh (CEO, Sheikh Productions), Mir Zulfiqar Ali Talpur, Shizi Sheikhzada (Model), Anas Lalai (Model and Fandom Group Admin) and Cyrus Khan (Digital Graphics Designer) were present during the event. ) included, crowned him. These moments were highly appreciated by all the guests. At the end of the event, the participants thanked the fandom group of Suman Khan and said that such events should be held regularly to encourage and promote positive trends in the society.