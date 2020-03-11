HEADLINEPERSONALITY

Exclusive Meeting with Mr. Hanif Gohar, Chairman Gohar Group of Companies

Desk Staff 10 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Founder President USPAK- Trade Development Council and Director Sales and Marketing Daily Ausaf had an Exclusive Meeting with Mr Hanif Gohar, Chairman Gohar Group of Companies, Former Chairman Association of Builders & Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), President Association of All Pakistan Exchange Companies (B),

Mr Hanif Gohar is also Former Senior Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Famous Social Work, Member Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Member Utilities, Power & Gas Sub-Committee of (KCCI), Member Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi (DHA) & Member Defence Authority Country & Golf Club (DAC&GC).

Desk Staff

Related Articles

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Senior Vice President FPCCI meet Consul General of China

March 6, 2019
National Security Committee

NSC vows to defend country against any Indian misadventure

August 4, 2019

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair resigns

July 28, 2018
visit of Crown Prince to Pakistan

Info Minister & his Saudi counterpart discuss upcoming visit of Crown Prince to Pakistan

January 13, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: