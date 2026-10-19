EU Ambassador Visits FPCCI to Strengthen Trade Ties and Review GSP+ Progress

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headquarters in Karachi for discussions on expanding bilateral trade, strengthening industrial cooperation and preparing Pakistani businesses for the next cycle of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said the meeting brought together diplomatic representatives and business leaders to explore ways to diversify Pakistan’s exports, attract European investment and strengthen compliance with international sustainability conventions.

He described the European Union as one of Pakistan’s key trading and development partners. Sheikh also highlighted the importance of preferential market access under GSP+ for supporting exports and economic stability.

FPCCI Highlights Importance of GSP+

Sheikh said the GSP+ arrangement had helped Pakistan expand its exports to the European single market. According to him, Pakistani exports to the EU had increased by more than 108 percent over the past decade.

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As Pakistan prepares for the next GSP+ cycle, he reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to meeting international standards covering human rights, labour welfare, climate action and good governance.

Sheikh said FPCCI also aims to facilitate joint ventures and attract European investment into high-potential sectors. These include renewable energy, digital services, high-value textile manufacturing and agro-processing.

He added that Pakistan should move beyond traditional buyer-seller relationships and develop long-term partnerships focused on technology transfer, industrial development and value addition.

EU Ambassador Calls for Export Diversification

Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis acknowledged FPCCI’s role in connecting policy initiatives with commercial activity. He reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to Pakistan’s sustainable economic development.

The ambassador described GSP+ as an important driver of economic growth. He also encouraged Pakistani exporters to explore opportunities beyond traditional textile products.

Potential areas for diversification include value-added engineering, information technology services, leather goods and food products. Karoblis also stressed the importance of improving compliance with human rights and labour welfare conventions.

FPCCI Calls for Industrial Competitiveness

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted the need for practical measures to help local industries benefit from trade agreements and withstand global supply chain disruptions.

He said Pakistan’s industrial sector had considerable untapped potential. However, sustained competitiveness in demanding European markets requires better trade facilitation, regulatory harmonisation and lower domestic business costs.

Magoon emphasised that these improvements would help Pakistani businesses compete more effectively and take advantage of international market opportunities.

Pak-EU Business Forum to Strengthen Commercial Links

Zubair Baweja, Head of FPCCI’s Pak-EU Business Forum, outlined efforts to develop lasting business-to-business connections between Pakistani exporters and European companies.

He said the forum aims to establish practical links between European buyers and Pakistani businesses, helping both sides identify commercial opportunities and build stronger partnerships.

The discussions underscored the importance of trade diversification, investment, regulatory compliance and closer private-sector cooperation in strengthening Pakistan-EU economic relations.