Dubai, UAE – Dubai is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Etihad 53 with a spectacular array of experiences that promise to make the long weekend unforgettable.

From 28 November to 3 December, Dubai will come alive with dazzling fireworks, cultural celebrations, thrilling live entertainment, exclusive offers at leading hotels and attractions, and a feast of local cuisine.

Top Experiences to Enjoy in Dubai this Eid Al Etihad

1. Spectacular Fireworks: Dubai’s skies will light up with dazzling fireworks on 1, 2, and 3 December at various locations across the city.

2. Cultural Celebrations: Eid Al Etihad 53 at City Walk will feature a thrilling celebration with over 200 performers, including flag bearers, fabric dancers, acrobats, traditional bands, and interactive acts.

3. Thrilling Live Entertainment: Jalsat Moments will bring Arabic singers to Coca-Cola Arena on 28 November, while Amr Diab will perform live at Dubai Harbour on 30 November.

4. Retail Promotions & Mall Activations: Malls and shopping districts across Dubai will offer big savings, enchanting displays of music and dance, and captivating performances by traditional bands.

5. Exclusive Offers at Hotels and Attractions: Dubai’s top hotels and attractions will offer exclusive experiences and deals, featuring traditional performances, kids’ activities, and family-friendly savings.