White Cane Safety Day: Rotary District 3271 Supports Inclusion at “Step Up for the Change 2026”

White Cane Safety Day: DG Shahzad Sabir attends Step Up for the Change 2026 in Karachi.

Rotary District 3271 Governor Shahzad Sabir attended “Step Up for the Change 2026” as a special guest on October 14, marking White Cane Safety Day and highlighting the importance of independence, mobility and equality for persons with visual impairments.

The event brought together the Rotary Club of Karachi Disability Alliance, CBID Network PK Sindh, Karachi Disability Network and other collaborating partners. Participants joined efforts to promote accessibility, inclusion and equal participation in society.

Recognition for Organisers

DG Shahzad Sabir appreciated Sahil Hussain Bhugio, President of the Rotary Club of Disability Alliance Pakistan, and his team for their dedication and efforts in organising the initiative.

He also acknowledged the Governor of Sindh for recognising the team’s work and hosting the event at Governor House.

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Another highlight was the selection of approximately three to four participants to receive Umrah tickets, adding a special dimension to the occasion.

Building an Inclusive Society

The initiative underscored the need to remove barriers and create opportunities for persons with visual impairments. It also highlighted the importance of respecting dignity and ensuring accessibility in public spaces and community life.

Through initiatives like “Step Up for the Change 2026,” Rotary and its partners continue to encourage communities to work towards a society where everyone can participate fully and equally.

The message of the event was clear: lasting impact begins by removing barriers, promoting inclusion and ensuring that no one is left behind.

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