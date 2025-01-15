Islamabad, January 15, 2025 – easypaisa has taken a groundbreaking step in worker safety by introducing insurance coverage for billboard installers nationwide. The “Insured Billboards” initiative is part of the launch of easypaisa’s new insurance product, aimed at providing protection to vulnerable workers who risk their lives daily in high-risk environments, setting a powerful precedent for safety and care in the outdoor advertising industry.

Pakistan has a massive outdoor advertising industry, which is projected to reach PKR 11.6 billion (US $41.47 million) in 2025. However, there has been a growing concern regarding life-threatening hazards, with many sustaining severe injuries or lifelong disabilities, the out-of-home labourers and billboard installers are working in. A recent statistic reveals that over 56 million labourers in Pakistan work without basic safety measures or insurance, which is extremely alarming.

easypaisa took the charge and addressed this critical yet overlooked issue. The ‘Insured Billboards’ is a first-of-its-kind initiative where the brand ensured that every worker involved in installing its insurance billboards was fully insured with both medical and life insurance and provided with international-standard safety gear.

“At easypaisa, we are committed to setting a new industry benchmark always. From now on, every OOH campaign we execute will ensure that OOH workers are insured and provided with proper safety gear,” said Rifah Qadri, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at easypaisa. “We strongly encourage the entire industry to embrace this standard and take this pledge with us, prioritizing the safety and well-being of OOH workers while safeguarding their livelihoods.”

“Acts, not ads,” said Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer at IMPACT BBDO. “When easypaisa says that it would like to protect people with their insurance products, the brand means it – starting from the people who install the ads. Much respect for a brand partner for whom doing the right thing is key.”

This step aligns with easypaisa’s commitment to innovation and social responsibility, addressing both outdoor advertising (OOH) practices in Pakistan and the broader issue of worker safety.