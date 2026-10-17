October 17, 2026

Nawaz Sharif Says Emergency Should Have Been Imposed Earlier in KP

Web Desk October 17, 2026
Nawaz Sharif discusses the KP emergency, law and order, and provincial resources in London.

Nawaz Sharif comments on the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while speaking to journalists in London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that an emergency should have been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) earlier. He said the province’s law and order situation had deteriorated.

Speaking to journalists in London, Nawaz said the situation in KP was getting out of control. Therefore, he argued, authorities should have taken the decision earlier.

He also accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of harming the province over the past 13 years.

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Nawaz Questions Use of Provincial Resources

Nawaz questioned the use of government resources for political activities against the federal government.

“Which country allows a chief minister to use public resources to attack the federal capital?” he asked, according to the remarks provided.

He also questioned the use of provincial resources against Islamabad and other provinces.

PML-N Highlights Development Agenda

Nawaz further claimed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been freed from PTI’s rule. He said PML-N remained committed to Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

He added that federal and provincial governments were working to improve conditions for ordinary citizens.

The statements reflect Nawaz Sharif’s position as reported in the supplied account.

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