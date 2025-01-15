KARACHI : Dow University Officially Announces Strategic Plan 2024-2030 Karachi: Dow University of Health Sciences has introduced a six-year strategic plan to promote clinical care, research, improve educational quality and bring innovation in the health sector, which includes digital tools, online educational platforms and telemedicine. Dow University of Health Sciences has officially announced its strategic plan 2024-2030. The launch ceremony of this strategic plan was held at the Arag Auditorium of Dow Medical College, in which Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi welcomed the participants and delivered a welcome speech. Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that we are taking another step forward with the plan prepared keeping in mind the requirements of the future, which not only includes the experiences gained but also focuses on facing new challenges and adopting modern methods of technology. This plan includes the latest technology and medical research.

They are introducing new technologies in the curriculum and making changes in the examination process, especially in research. Meanwhile, Dr. Sohail Rao, Senior Scientific Advisor to the Vice Chancellor, gave a detailed presentation on the six-year strategic plan and said that Dow University of Health Sciences is the first public sector health university to present a strategic plan. He said that the strategic plan was introduced in 2018, the first phase of which was completed in 2023, and now in the second phase, artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual reality have been taken into account so that patients can also benefit from modern education. The members of the executive committee for strategic planning and implementation also presented their views and remarks, which highlighted the importance of this plan and its various aspects. He said that the aim of this strategic plan is to improve the quality of education, promote research and strengthen the reputation of the university at the global level. This strategic plan will set the path for the development of the university in the next six years and will provide a platform for students, faculty, and the community. Will open new doors, the plan emphasizes various initiatives to modernize the delivery of health services so that students and medical professionals can be better prepared to meet emerging challenges in the health sector.