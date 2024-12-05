Hyderabad : Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, Mr. S.M. Mahbubul Alam,announced that an exhibition for importers and exporters of Pakistan and Bangladesh will soon be organized in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI). He also extended an invitation to the business community of Hyderabad to participate in the Annual Trade Exhibition scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in January 2025. He assured that the visa process would be streamlined to facilitate this participation. Mr. Mahbubul Alam expressed these views while addressing members of the Hyderabad Chamber at its Secretariat. He highlighted that the Interim Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Dr. Yunus, has emphasized leveraging all potential to enhance trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Deputy High Commissioner underlined that his visit aims to strengthen business-to-business ties. He described Bangladesh as a highly attractive market for Pakistani traders and invited a delegation from HCSTSI to visit Bangladesh. He further committed to personally monitoring and expediting the visa issuance process for traders. He stated that Bangladesh exports its products to 80 countries annually, generating billions of dollars in revenue. However, he emphasized the need to expand these figures further through stronger trade relations with Pakistan. Additionally, he announced that direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will soon commence, which will significantly bolster ties between the two nations and their business communities. President HCSTSI, Muhammad Saleem Memon, welcomed the Deputy High Commissioner and remarked that Pakistan-Bangladesh relations are rooted in shared history, culture, and trade. He highlighted the significant progress in bilateral trade relations, mentioning the milestone achieved on November 11, 2024, when the first-ever direct cargo shipment from Pakistan to Bangladesh was successfully completed—a positive step in fostering mutual trade. HCSTSI president urged Bangladeshi trade delegations to actively participate in exhibitions held in Pakistan, while also encouraging the Bangladesh High Commission to facilitate Pakistani traders in attending trade exhibitions in Bangladesh. Such initiatives, he said, would pave the way for greater trade collaboration between the two nations. He pointed out the challenges faced by Pakistani products in customs clearance at Dhaka and urged for swift resolutions. Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a direct trade line between the two nations to save time and stabilize product costs. The HCSTSI President emphasized the need to simplify visa policies for its members to ensure smoother trade delegations. He also recommended forming a liaison committee to streamline these processes further. At the event, the Convener of Diplomatic Affairs, Muhammad Al Nasir, TDAP Hyd Sub-Regional Office In-charge Salahuddin Abbasi, and Dr. Ismail Farooq Nami also addressed the audience. Former presidents

Farooq Shaikhani, Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Dr. Iqbal Motlani, and Aamir Shahab actively participated in the discussions. The event was attended by members of the Executive Committee, conveners, and a large number of General Body members.