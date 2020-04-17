HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Coronavirus cases rise to 7,025 across Pakistan

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
Coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistan on Friday has reported 135 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 7025.

According to details, 3,276 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2008 in Sindh, 993 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 303 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 145 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,645 patients have recovered in the country.  

Officials have recorded more than two million cases and more than 140,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.

