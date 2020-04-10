Corona virus infects Pakistan’s hotel and travel industry;Junaid Abdul kader, Director, Maxim’s Group of Companies.

Intro

The Maxim’s Group of Companies was established in 2005, under which prominent companies such as Universal Brothers and Maxim’s Restaurant are performing their duties. Junaid Abdul kader is the Director of the Maxim’s Group of Companies, The company has also been awarded dozens of FPCCI awards, Brand Scientist Award, FPCCI Brand of the Year Award, Who’s Who Pakistan Award, Consumer Choice Award, Customer Certification Award, Customer Demand Award, others 40 different awards, including Bank Alfalah Association and Apprenticeship Shield, Travel Port National Award, Performance Award, Darulaman Best Performance Award, CSR National Award, Global CEO Excellence Award, Brands Icon of Pakistan Award. The Maxim’s Group of Companies has made a name for itself. The company is considered a trusted company in the field of travel and tourism, which not only makes customers proud but also considers their services a privilege for themselves because they know that the promise of quality is fulfilled.

“The hospitality sector is the largest in the world with many small sectors including tourism, airlines, travel, airports, restaurants and transportation are connected and employment of millions of people in these sectors. Corona has been the first to hit the tourism sector, causing the economy to decline because of the lockdown is happening, shopping malls & markets will be closed and no new orders will be received. Of course, the whole spectrum will be crippled and will have a direct impact on the economy.” Junaid Abdul kader is the Director of the Maxim’s Group of Companies

Where does the travel industry stand after the Corona virus?

Junaid Abdul Kader: Corona virus feeds $ 30 billion in loss to travel industry this year, the international booking are facing the biggest decline since 2008-09, according to the International Airport Association, all the viruses that have come out in recent years Corona has done the most damage to the travel industry so far, and fears are that many airlines might be shut down due to a virus-causing situation. The same weakness can also lead to new mergers between airlines. The government of Pakistan is trying its best to handle the conditions created by the Coronavirus, but if industry taxes are to be reduced, it will be able to handle the situation.

Current situation in the world restricted tourism?

Junaid Abdul Kader: Corona virus destroys major tourist destinations in the world, and airlines are limiting their operations, major trade exhibitions and conferences are canceled, leaving no room for business and tourism which is affected the hotel industry. While the hotel and travel industry in Pakistan have been affected by the Corona virus, citizens have restricted transportation are stoped due to the fear of Corona, which has seen a significant reduction in hotel booking in major cities. Pakistan’s hotel industry also damage. Many events in Pakistan were canceled due to non-participating of foreign delegates; major companies doing business in Pakistan also canceled their hotel events. In the month of February hotel industry suffered a loss of Rs 10 Crore. Booking for hotels were 95% in January 2020, now fallen 40% by the first week of March. The number of travelers traveling from Pakistan to overseas for business or tourism is extremely limited, mostly Pakistanis due to lockdown in Europe or US travel directions to different countries of the world. They want to come back to Pakistan. They are also trapped. That is to say, there is chaos worldwide due to the Corona virus.

What should the government do in such this situation?

Junaid Abdul Kader: The government must do two things: create a long-term policy and a short-term policy and stop the spread of fear through the FBR, FIA and NAB. There is no doubt that there are flaws everywhere. If there is a 20% improvement in the annual returns rather than a lump sum, then 100% of the case will be better in 5 years. If I try to get 100% results in the first year then that is what is happening today. all the world,s government make positive policies, then it will make the businessman create environment where they can do their job without fear.

You are also affiliated with the restaurant sector how do you view the Food Authority’s policies?

Junaid Abdul Kader: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has issued directives to people associated with the food business in the wake of the outbreak of the Corona virus, which we are fully adhering to. Has been provided with masks, antibacterial soaps, sanitizers and dryers. During the kitchen and food handlers, all precautions are being implemented to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services in accordance with the principles of hygiene.

Is the PSQCA and Sindh Food Authority Regulations not a clash between entities?

Junaid Abdul Kader: Yes, the PSQCA and Sindh Food Authority rules are almost exactly the same, but people belonging to this sector have to be held accountable by both entities which in my view is not correct. That an entity should take control of food quality testing and implementation of rules and regulations in restaurants or hotels so that people in these areas are accountable to only one institution and our problems can be alleviated.

