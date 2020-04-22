Corona Health Services Available on Easypaisa

KARACHI – Corona Health Services, one of the most affordable health packages in the country that provides exclusive access to round-the-clock Corona Tele-Doctor Helpline and comprehensive coverage including up to PKR 50,000 in Coronavirus hospitalization charges is now available on Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital platform. The third-party service is being offered to all Easypaisa customers at lower than market rates.

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted lives of people in unprecedented ways and is undoubtedly cumbersome for the effected patients and their loved ones. All Easypaisa users can now subscribe for the plan through Easypaisa app and USSD menu (dial: *786*5*4#) from their mobile phones for PKR 1,000, which is 90 percent less than other similar products being offered in the market.

Under the plan, customers are entitled to as much as PKR 50,000 (max PKR 5,000 per day limit) in hospitalization charges which cover Coronavirus diagnostic test and medical facilities in case of positive diagnosis of Coronavirus, room charges, doctor consultation fee, unlimited calls to the specially setup Corona Tele-Doctor Helpline for information, precautions and counselling as well as an easy 6-month payment option.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa said; “The country is going through a tough humanitarian and economic crisis where health and safety have become top priorities for individuals. We are continuously assessing the situation and looking to offer innovative solutions in collaboration with other companies to ease the burden that our fellow citizens are facing. With the availability of Corona Health Service on Easypaisa, we are giving consumers a convenient support mechanism that they can rely on. We remain committed to serving Pakistan through innovative solutions in this difficult time”.

Easypaisa has been at the forefront of bringing innovative products and services to the masses during the prevalent situation. A coronavirus updates section was also added to the Easypaisa app recently and with the introduction of this affordable health plan, the organization is making sure that people can ensure their health and financial well-being in these trying times.

Like this: Like Loading...