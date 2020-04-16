HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Cooperation of Ulema vital to overcome COVID19 challenge: Imran Khan

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says cooperation of religious scholars and Ulema is vital to overcome challenge posed by Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to renowned religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jamil in Islamabad today, he said the government will decide future course of action in consultation with all religious scholars in the wake of Holy month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister said he himself will hold meetings with various Ulema and religious scholars to seek their inputs under the prevailing Coronavirus situation.

He appreciated the campaign launched by Maulana Tariq Jamil to raise awareness among masses about Coronavirus disease.

