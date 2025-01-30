Karachi (Staff Reporter) Prominent social activist and Chairman of the Central Organization of Awan Youth Pakistan, senior worker PPP and coordinator of Chief Whip Senate PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwala Malik Noor Hussain Awan has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by a private university in the United States for his political and social activities. Dr. Noor Hussain Awan has been serving in various fields of life for the past 20 years. Noor Hussain Awan was awarded an honorary degree and a gold medal by the Cetacea University of the USA. Noor Hussain Awan was awarded an honorary PhD degree recently during the Global Youth Conference in Dubai, December 2024. The event was graced by the presence of Yousuf Al Hali, a prominent businessman from the Dubai Emirates business community and a member of the royal family, as the chief guest, Hussain Muhammad Khan (Consul General of Pakistan, UAE), Dr. Rehana Aziz, Abdul Moeez, Mian Munir Hans, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Gulf, Kawish Khan, Hussain Thebo, Laila Sheikha and other distinguished guests. In their short speeches, the participants of the event appreciated Noor Hussain Awan’s 20 years of educational, political and social services and his struggle for sustainable political and social development at the grassroots level, including religious freedom and tolerance and a strong local government system. Thanks to him, a private university in the USA awarded him an honorary PhD degree and a gold medal.