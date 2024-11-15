The Punjab government has declared a health emergency for Lahore and Multan due to severe smog conditions. As part of the emergency measures, both cities will be under a complete lockdown on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

During a press briefing, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the escalating health crisis, stating, “The smog has now become a serious health emergency.” She also announced that restaurants will be allowed to provide takeout services until 8 PM.

Lahore continues to struggle with high levels of air pollution, ranking among the most polluted cities in the world. The government is also considering additional steps, such as extending school holidays and potentially closing universities starting November 18 if the weather conditions do not improve.

In response to the worsening smog, the Lahore High Court has ordered the provincial government to devise a long-term, 10-year strategy to combat air pollution. Further tightening of restrictions is expected in areas experiencing the worst pollution.

As part of enforcement efforts, the Lahore district administration has conducted late-night operations, shutting down 56 shops and 13 food outlets for violating operating hours and outdoor dining restrictions. Fines totaling Rs 50,000 were levied on the offenders. In addition, 10 restaurants and three barbecue points were closed to allow outdoor dining beyond the 8 PM cutoff.

The Punjab traffic police have also intensified their crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive smoke, issuing fines exceeding Rs 173 million over the past 24 hours. More than 8,600 vehicles were penalized, with over 1,173 smoky vehicles seized. In addition, 10 vehicles had their fitness certificates suspended, and 11 route permits were revoked. Tractor-trailers transporting sand, which contribute to air pollution, were also heavily fined.