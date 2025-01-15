After a challenging FY 2023-24, the automotive sector in Pakistan is showing signs of recovery. Recent data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) reveals a 51.32% increase in car sales during the first half of FY 2024-25, with 46,398 units sold compared to 30,662 during the same period last year.

This surge comes after total sales in FY 2023-24 fell to 86,654 units, marking a sharp 56.57% decline from 199,858 units in FY 2022-23. The previous year was marred by economic difficulties, including high inflation, import restrictions, and reduced production, leading to skyrocketing prices and declining consumer demand.

The first half of FY 2024-25, however, has brought optimism for the sector. Honda Civic and City sales climbed to 6,404 units, a significant rise from last year’s 3,938 units. Toyota Corolla and Yaris emerged as top performers, witnessing an 82.47% growth with 9,633 units sold, up from 5,279 previously. Suzuki Swift also recorded strong growth, with sales increasing by 60.71% to 3,584 units from 2,230 last year.

Among other models, Suzuki Cultus saw a slight increase in sales, reaching 1,130 units compared to 1,062 last year. However, Suzuki WagonR experienced a decline, with sales dropping to 1,159 units from 1,829. On the other hand, Suzuki Alto maintained its popularity, with sales rising by 46.16% to 19,594 units, compared to 13,405 in the same period last year. Suzuki Bolan also showed robust performance, with sales surging to 3,013 units from 1,179 previously.

The rebound in sales reflects improving consumer confidence and suggests that the automobile industry may be on the path to recovery, supported by easing economic conditions and better market sentiment.