Business community can’t afford the tax burden; Nadeem Ahmed, CEO, MAAZJEE

Interview by Syed Farooq Shah,CEO, THE AZB

THE AZB: What is the business situation in Pakistan right now?

Nadeem Ahmed Maaz Jee: The current business situation in Pakistan is not satisfactory. The government needs to change the policies that hamper economic development. The government should meet one-on-one with the business community and discuss their problems. And solve it because whenever the business community sits, economic issues are more discussed. I understand that the government needs to make immediate reforms to its policies.

THE AZB: How do government policies affect the fashion industry?

Nadeem Ahmed Maaz Jee: I have set a target every year to build 3 to 4 new shops across Pakistan, but now we have delayed the decision to open new shops due to the strict policies of the government, which is why we are always worried. The business community is limiting itself in the same fears and conflicts that we do not have to face when the government does not know what to do. Government policies in this regard are confused.

THE AZB: Due to high power, gas and water rates, the business cost is increasing. Should it be lower?

Nadeem Ahmed Maaz Jee: Industries need to reduce electricity and gas prices immediately. I think that the huge increase in the rate of utility bills is also hindering the development of the industries. I trade with China. We are still demanding that the government provide electricity and gas in large quantities and reduce prices so that we do not need any concessions. We can do all the work ourselves. Thus Pakistan and its economy will grow.

THE AZB: Fashion designing is on the rise in the 21st century, where does Pakistan’s fashion industry stand?

Nadeem Ahmed Maaz Jee: You will be surprised to know that Pakistan is at the forefront of fashion. India is a bigger country than ours. Indian film and fashion industry is bigger. Our traditional dresses are also very famous in Indian film industry when I got the chance to showcase in Mombay, there was so many peoples who liked pakistani Shalwar Kameez.

THE AZB: Has Pakistan done anything in the fashion and bridal field?

Nadeem Ahmed Maaz Jee: Pakistan is the first place in fashion and bridal dresses.The online order of bridal dresses in the world is the highest in Pakistan because of many renowned names of bridal brand in Pakistan as compared to India. Good work is going on. We are doing fashion shows in Paris and Switzerland and several countries in Europe, America also. Shows are being held in Paris at the recent fashion shows. I did fashion show in the palace of Queen Elizabeth in the UK, which was very much appreciated there.

THE AZB: What is Pakistan doing in promoting e-marketing for online shopping?

Nadeem Ahmed Maaz Jee: Pakistan is far behind in terms of e-marketing, India has introduced e-marketing system in Dubai but Pakistan has failed to introduce online payment system for buyers from overseas through e-marketing. If the government introduces e-Payment system for online shopping and orders for fashion or bridal products from abroad, the money will be deposited through the bank to the official account, not only Pakistan will receive foreign exchange but also our business will expand. And promote the work that will give people jobs I understand that the relevant agencies will have to consider the payment system for promotion of online order.

THE AZB: What is the future of the fashion industry in Pakistan?

Nadeem Ahmad Maaz Jee: Fashion and hobbies have a deep connection with each other. If you do not have a passion then you cannot learn fashion or move on in fashion. Millions of dresses are made and people love them very much. I traveled the entire world but I felt as much rush in Pakistani stores as there is not in the world. It does not happen anywhere. I understand that Pakistan’s fashion industry is very successful and its growth will increase in the future. It can also be estimated that. Our brand MAAZ JEE is start working in England. Due to increasing demand in Pakistan, the focus is now on England.

Like this: Like Loading...