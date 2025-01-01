Islamabad (Jan-01-2025) : Business leader and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt, said on Wednesday that outlook for 2025 is positive as military and political leadership has played a very positive role in improving the economy and steering the country out of troubles.

Last year, Pakistan continued to experience many unstable events. Still, he said the extensive steps taken by the COAS Gen. Asim Munir and the government to improve the economy and political processes have paid dividends.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said in a statement issued here today that due to the efforts of COAS and PM Shahbaz Sharif, the people of Pakistan are hopeful for a better future, one with growth, wealth, and much-needed political stability.

He said that 2024 was a year of uncertainty and chaos. The country did not have the political stability it needed because of many factors that were dealt with most professionally.

The business leader noted that a political party saw tough times because it crossed the line, and its “do or die” movement died because its primary goal of getting its leader out of jail was not met.

However, he said, now the ice has finally broken, which gives people in Pakistan hope for a path toward political stability, which is still one of their main worries.

He said that terrorism also became a bigger problem in 2024, and the TTP, which Afghanistan backed, made things worse between Islamabad and Kabul.

Pakistan had to use the air to attack terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan. This led to short-lived border battles, but the tension was kept in check by timely diplomatic action, which is laudable.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the economy got better in 2024 thanks to the sensible policies of the current government and the hard work of its economic managers.

The biggest problem in the country was rising prices. Still, by the end of the year, the inflation rate had dropped to its lowest level in six years. The country’s leaders promised to lower the price of electricity.

The stock market index also crossed 100,000 for the first time in history, and the policy rate dropped from 22% to 13%. It is hoped that it will fall more in 2025 providing relief to the businesses and masses.

He said the country’s foreign exchange reserves have grown, and the amount of money sent back by Pakistanis living abroad is at an all-time high. The current account is surplus, the rupee is somewhat stable, taxes are being collected quickly, and the ongoing campaign is lowering the government’s costs sounds good.

In the New Year, the people of Pakistan can look forward to relief due to changes and more investment. This assumes that the government stays stable, policies are carried out, and security improves.

Shahid Rasheed Butt emphasized the importance of unity, discipline, and hard work as essential principles for tackling the nation’s pressing challenges.

He also highlighted the significance of investing in the country’s youth, describing them as the foundation of our future. He urged providing resources and opportunities to help young people reach their full potential.

He also stressed the need to support underprivileged segments of society to ensure inclusive progress for Pakistan.