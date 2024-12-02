Islamabad, December 2, 2024—Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has been honoured by Pakistan Banking Awards (PBA) with two prestigious accolades: the ‘Best Bank for Digital Excellence’ award for the third ( 3rd) consecutive year and ‘Best Bank for Customer Engagement’ award for the sixth (6th) year.

Bank Alfalah has been recognised for its pursuit of innovation and dedication to transforming its customers’ banking experience. The accolade signifies that the Bank has been serving its customers innovatively through digital banking channels, products, and services.

The Bank recently relaunched the New Alfa application, purposely curated to promote financial inclusion by departing from a mere transactional banking app and moving to a digital financial lifestyle app. People can now experience Alfa’s advanced new features of savings, investment, and borrowings across a wide range of choices, alongside its new user interface design, which integrates banking into people’s lifestyles.

Bank Alfalah also launched Pakistan’s first digital, instant-processing Cheque Deposit Kiosk (CDK), enabling 24/7 real-time cheque clearing. Using technologies like OCR, biometrics, and machine learning, the CDK automates cheque processing, reducing manual transactions. Small businesses accustomed to using the bank’s Cash Deposit Machines are expected to transition to the CDK, which handles over PKR 500 billion in annual transactions.

Bank Alfalah has also been awarded the ‘Best Bank for Customer Engagement’ for the sixth time since 2016. This recognition highlights the Bank’s role in being the most efficient in engaging with customers with wide-ranging solutions, providing easy accessibility, providing the most efficient service delivery, and solving problems. Leveraging customer insights and innovative channels like WhatsApp Banking, Bank Alfalah ensures convenience, personalised experiences, and long-term satisfaction for its valued customers.

Speaking on this auspicious occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said, “We are honoured to receive these two distinguished awards at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024. Being named the ‘Best Bank Digital in Excellence’ award winner for the third consecutive year highlights our relentless pursuit of empowering customers with secure, seamless, and technology-driven solutions that redefine financial convenience in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital banking ecosystem.

At the same time, receiving our ‘Best Bank for Customer Engagement’ award demonstrates our dedication to customer-centricity. Customer engagement has always been a cornerstone of our strategy, enabling us to build meaningful relationships through personalised experiences and innovative solutions.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to our dedicated teams, whose unwavering commitment and consistent hard work over the years, always keeping our customers in mind, have made these accolades possible.”

Bank Alfalah’s recognition at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024 showcases its dedication to pioneering advancements in digital banking and enhancing customer engagement. The Bank is shaping a dynamic and technology-driven future by championing digital innovation and embedding customer-centricity at its core. Its progressive approach paves the way for a more inclusive and responsive banking experience.