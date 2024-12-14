QUETTA – The Education Department of Balochistan has issued a notification detailing the winter vacations for schools across the province, with different durations for colder and warmer areas.

For the colder regions, the extended winter break will begin on December 16, 2024, and continue until February 28, 2025. Schools in these areas will reopen on March 1, 2025, following a two-and-a-half-month break.

Meanwhile, schools in warmer regions will observe a shorter winter holiday from January 1, 2025, to January 10, 2025.

Additionally, the Education Department has announced the results for both public and private schools. The winter vacation at Balochistan University commenced on December 14.

In a related development, the Sindh government has also declared winter holidays for all educational institutions, both public and private, in the province. These holidays will run from December 22 to December 31, 2024, with schools reopening on January 1, 2025. This decision comes in response to the ongoing harsh weather conditions. A formal notification regarding Sindh’s winter break is expected next week.