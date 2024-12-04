Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has highlighted the misuse of deepfake videos to tarnish the reputations of women in Pakistan.

According to a report by ARY News on Wednesday, deepfakes, which involve the manipulation of authentic audio, images, or videos to create misleading representations, are becoming increasingly sophisticated and accessible due to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Bokhari, who has been affected by a defamatory deepfake video aimed at undermining her position as one of the few female leaders in the country, emphasized the significance of this issue in an interview with AFP.

“I was devastated when I first learned of it,” stated the 48-year-old minister, noting the emotional toll it has taken on her. “It has been a challenging experience, and I have felt quite depressed.”

“My daughter comforted me, saying: ‘Mama, you must fight this’,” she recounted.

“When I attend court, I find myself repeatedly reminding people that the video is fabricated,” she remarked, calling for greater awareness regarding deepfake technology in Pakistan.

Bokhari asserted that the judicial system and law enforcement must be updated to effectively address the challenges posed by deepfake videos, which she claims are often employed to discredit women.

Previously, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that the government is committed to identifying and prosecuting all individuals responsible for the dissemination of the deepfake video targeting Azma Bokhari.

During a press conference with the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and other female leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), she announced that the original video and pertinent information had been secured.