The cricket world is gearing up to bid a bitter farewell to 2024, but the signing of former Australian cricketer David Warner for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is big news for fans, especially Pakistanis.

According to details, Warner, who registered himself for the PSL for the first time, had a claim to fame as an aggressive and explosive opening batsman, who not only represented at the international level but also played for various franchises and teams around the world.

The PSL administration has its eyes on targeting big players from various teams. So far, they have registered household names including Warner, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell and others.

Meanwhile, the retention of players will be held on January 4, while the drafting of the marquee tournament will be held on January 11 in the city of Gwadar in Balochistan.