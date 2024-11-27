November 27,2024 : Her Excellency, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly, attended the Global Women’s Forum, being held in Dubai on 26 November 2024. The forum was organised by Dubai Women Establishment.

The inaugural session of the Forum was attended by His Higheness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Her Highness Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Turkiye and Her Highness louise Araneta Marcos, First Lady of Philippine.

The event attracted approximately 6,000 dignitaries

and advocates for women’s empowerment and gender balance.

Her excellancy, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also participated in the panel discussion, highlighting the positive contributions of women in Pakistan.

On the sideline of the Forum, Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of Pakistan held a Bilateral meeting with Her Excellency Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed

Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Member for the Dubai Council and

Member of the Executive Council of Dubai.

During the two day forum, Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also had interaction with H.E. Mona Ghanem Al Marri

Chairperson of the Board &Managing Director

Dubai Women Establishment.