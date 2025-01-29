An American woman who traveled to Karachi for love found herself stranded after her relationship fell apart. According to Pakistani media reports on Wednesday, she refused to board a flight back to the U.S., leading to a dispute with officials.

As per Geo News, the woman resisted going through immigration and later declined to board the plane from the departure lounge. She made multiple excuses to delay her departure, still holding onto the hope that her partner would change his mind.

Background of the Incident:

This story highlights the emotional risks of online relationships. Onia Andrew Robinson, a 33-year-old mother of two from New York, arrived in Karachi in October with dreams of a future with her 19-year-old boyfriend from the Garden East area. After divorcing her husband, she took a chance on love and traveled on a 30-day visa. However, her plans unraveled when her boyfriend abandoned her due to his family’s disapproval of their age gap.

With no money, no place to stay, and an expired visa, Onia was left stranded at Jinnah International Airport. Her situation caught the attention of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, who arranged for her visa renewal and a plane ticket to facilitate her return.

Onia expressed deep disappointment, revealing that she had sacrificed everything for a relationship that proved to be one-sided. Rejected and without resources, she spent a week at the airport before officials intervened to help her return home.