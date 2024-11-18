ISLAMABAD : Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan Mr. Brahim Romani called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest, IT and Telecommunication, startups, and cybersecurity were discussed in the meeting. The two sides agreed to enhance ties in the field of IT and Telecommunication sector.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Algeria, as the ties in IT and telecom sector between the two countries are vital. She said Algeria can benefit from Pakistan’s experiences in the field of technology. Shaza Fatima said exchange of students, startups and entrepreneurs will be beneficial for both countries, adding that Pakistan can organise IT training programs for the youth of Algeria.

Emphasising the need of forming joint working group regarding IT and Telecom, She said Pakistan wanted holding of joint seminar of both countries’ tech companies and startups.

Algerian Ambassador said Algeria wanted to increase ties with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecom. He also lauded Pakistan’s progress in the field of IT and Telecommunication. The meeting was also attended by Member International Coordination, MoITT Imad Memon.