Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui Received “Ambassador of Peace Award” in UN HQ

NEW YORK – Ms. Christina Ordonez Bosco, Adviser, and Philippines delegation representative joined Interfaith Minister and peace activist, Mrs. Sharon Hamilton-Getz, at the Peace Ceremony organized by World Harmony Council – the USA and Universal Peace Federation, on February 25th, 2020 at the United Nations Headquarters, this prestigious appointment, and award on his great humanitarian services and Peace efforts as a Imam / Great Religious Scholar, Human rights defender in Pakistan and around the world. Honor and recognize the outstanding contribution; Ambassador of Global Peace, Human Rights and Interfaith Harmony; Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui Chairman, Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and URI- Karachi, Pakistan has made in service to humanity, inclusive of religions, cultures in Pakistan and the world. These efforts work holistically connecting all and one another, as a model to enable them to more effectively relieve global suffering, build resiliency and prevent conflict or its reoccurrence by connecting the world, spread the values ​​of moderation & promote peace, cooperation and harmony among followers of cultures, religions and humanitarian, promoting a culture of peace, through unconditional love, harmony with real values.







Ambassador of Global Peace Allama Ahsan Siddiqui said I am so so grateful to Almighty Allah for all the countless blessings and choosing me to serve humanity. I dedicate this award to my country Pakistan. Although I feel that my contributions are just minor efforts to bring peace and harmony in this world, however, I appreciate the recognition. It is my belief that our little efforts can combine together to make a difference. I will continue to do my best to alleviate suffering as Human Rights and Peacemekar and a caring human being.

Global Citizens Model United Nations world universities delegation group leader Mr. Fabrice Van Lancker with Sharon Hamilton-Getz, after; Ambassador of Global Peace, Human Rights, Interfaith Harmony; Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui Chairman, Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) URI – Karachi, Pakistan gave address to students upon receiving peace award from World Harmony Council – USA and Universal Peace Federation at Peace Award Ceremony at United Nations Headquarters – New York. He highlighted the role of Pakistan in promoting peace and interfaith harmony, Religious Freedom especially with reference to the recent development of initiating Karatapur corridor. He also highlighted the historic document the Charter Global Peace New Alliance of Virtues (Hilf al-Fudul) how the alliance can help in promoting a society based on peace and mutual respect.

lets join together to change the world through power of love.

