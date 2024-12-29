Karachi: AGM of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus was held in which a large number of members participated. Muhammad Ali Haider presided over the meeting. The meeting started at 6 pm. In the meeting, the performance of the last 6 months was reviewed and the task was given to the committee to achieve the performance of the next 6 months. The resolution to work on the focal areas of health sector, Education Sector, Vocational Sector, Environment Sector was passed. Apart from this, it was decided that the Governor’s visit would be done at the End of February. Apart from this, a road map was given to activate the committee and make it work at the grass root level. In the meeting, Fawad Sheikh, Junaid Hamid, Ali Haider, Khurram Anees, Shoaib Arif, Kauser Aslam, Aslam Khaliq, Adil Malik, Tahir Malik, Chaudhry Ansar Javed, Ana Haider, Aslam Chughtai, Javed Zaidi, Parveen Khan, Fahad Ansari, Syed Turab Shah, Malik Tahir Iqbal Advocate, Arshad Abbas, Maryam Aziz, Roshan Afzal, Salman Javed, Urooj Naqvi (Tentative), Faisal Gujjar (Poti Member) and a large number of members participated.