October 21, 2026

St. Lawrence’s Boys’ School Celebrates Academic Excellence, New Facilities and Staff Silver Jubilees

Web Desk October 21, 2026
St Lawrence School ceremony featuring academic awards, Archbishop Benny Mario Travas and upgraded educational facilities.

St Lawrence School celebrates academic excellence, upgraded facilities and staff service milestones in Karachi.

St. Lawrence’s Boys’ School hosted a special ceremony to celebrate academic achievements, inaugurate upgraded educational facilities and honour two staff members for completing 25 years of service.

The event brought together school management, faculty members, students, alumni and distinguished guests. His Grace Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, Archbishop of Karachi, attended as chief guest and blessed four upgraded facilities to mark their inauguration.

The facilities include the multipurpose assembly area in the old building, the multipurpose assembly area in the new building, the science laboratory and the computer laboratory. These improvements aim to strengthen the school’s learning environment and provide students with greater opportunities for collaboration, practical education and creativity.

High Achievers Honoured for Academic Performance

The school also held its High Achievers Awards Ceremony for the 2025–2026 academic year, recognising students for their academic dedication and performance.

To inspire the students, the school invited distinguished alumni Muhammad Furqan Karim Kidwai, co-founder of Plouton AI, and Muhammed Wasif Uddin, an advisory member of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council.

Both alumni shared encouraging messages with the students, highlighting the importance of pursuing excellence, embracing innovation and preparing for future professional opportunities.

School Honours Staff for 25 Years of Service

The ceremony also celebrated the Silver Jubilee of two long-serving staff members, Mr. Muhammad Hanif and Mr. Muhammad Shabbir.

The school honoured both individuals for completing 25 years of dedicated service and for their contributions to the institution and its students.

Management Expresses Gratitude

The St. Lawrence’s Boys’ School management expressed its gratitude to Archbishop Benny Mario Travas for attending the ceremony and blessing the upgraded facilities. It also thanked the returning alumni and faculty members for their participation and support.

 

The combined celebrations highlighted the school’s commitment to improving educational facilities, recognising student achievement and appreciating the dedication of staff members who have contributed to its development over the years.

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