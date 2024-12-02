Karachi: One of the largest event of the water and energy sectors, three days Pak Water & Energy (PWE) Expo, exhibition and conference will be opened today (Tuesday) at the Karachi expo center.

Mr. Saeed Ghani, the minister for local government Sindh will inaugurate the mega event in the morning along with Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, the managing director, Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Mr. Kamran Abbasi, organizer and director Prime Event Management and other dignitaries, businessmen, notables.

In a statement, Mr. Kamran Abbasi told that over 60 exhibitors from different cities and countries including China, Turkey, Morocco, Australia, Egypt and USA are participating with 175 stalls. A parallel workshop on “Re-inventing the textile circular economy” will also be held on the first day of the event.

The water and energy are two vital utilities for every plant & industry. Over the years, importance of these utilities have gained importance. With the increased awareness of environmental and energy conservation, water treatment, recycling, renewable energy have added another dimension to consider for water & energy equipment and usage, he said.

Pak Water & Energy Expo 2024 being organized considering these aspects in mind. It is an integrated exhibition and being held annually since 2016 and has become a leading platform for water and energy related equipment manufacturers, vendors & service providers. Both local & international exhibitors are participating in this event, Mr. Kamran Abbasi told.

Pak Solar Expo is also being organized in concurrent with pak water and energy expo (PWE). It provides the exhibitors a unique opportunity to meet a broad range of visitors looking for Energy solutions. Both corporate and consumers are now considering to install alternative power solution to meet their cost effective energy requirement. The Energy sector has seen a tremendous transformation from conventional

power generation to renewable energy solution of wind and solar. Wind energy generation is limited to higher capacity while solar systems are being deployed by both corporate & individual users. That creates a huge business potential for Solar Solution Providers.

Pak Solar Expo is aim to be a game changer by providing tremendous business opportunities to the exhibitors.

The exhibition is a showcase for plants & equipment manufacturers, material suppliers for Water and energy industry. It brings together all the stakeholders under one roof for three days event. The exhibition provides an excellent opportunity of one to one contact for all those who are interested in to promote their products & service to the visitors of the exhibition, he added.

Exhibitors will display their products and technology about water, waste water solutions, renewable energy, desalination Plant, Kamran Abbasi informed. Exhibition will conclude on Thursday.