Karachi 13th January, 2025: Deaf Reach proudly hosted its 10th Annual Golf Tournament in support of deaf education.at the DHA Country and Golf Club (DACGC) in Karachi on January 12, 2025

Avid golfers from across the city participated, joining hands in support of the Deaf community in Pakistan. All funds raised will help uplift the lives of deaf students in Deaf Reach’s educational institutions across the country, ensuring that they get the chance to learn, regardless of their circumstances.

KFC and Sapphire Group were the key sponsors of the tournament. The event was also supported by Dubai Islamic Bank, Habib Metro Bank, IGI Life, Jubilee Insurance and Alfalah investments.

CEO KFC Pakistan, Mr Raza Pirbhai said KFC Pakistan is proud to be a longstanding partner of Deaf Reach, championing education and employment opportunities for the Deaf community. We remain committed to empowering marginalized voices and encourage others to join us in creating a more inclusive and equitable future

Winners of the tournament include Mohib Khan, Saad Habib, Hamza Shikoh, abdullah Ansar, Gen Shahid Abro, Saqib Ansari, Azadar Hussain and Dr Usman.

Richard Geary, Founder of Deaf Reach program, expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors, players, and supporters, saying, “The success of this event was only possible due to the support of generous people coming together to contribute their time, energy, and efforts in order to make a real difference in the lives of deaf children across the country. A big thank you on behalf of all of us at Deaf Reach!”

Deaf Reach is committed to the empowerment of Deaf children and youth via education and employment. It is the only branch network of schools and training centers in Pakistan, serving both urban and rural deaf students.