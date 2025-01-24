KARACHI – In a move reflecting his unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s business sector, Zubair Motiwala has voluntarily stepped down from his role as Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to focus on his expanding private business ventures.

Motiwala, a highly respected figure in Pakistan’s industrial and trade community, confirmed his resignation while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country’s export sector. “It has been an honor to contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s trade and industry. Now, I look forward to channeling my experience and efforts into my own business initiatives,” he said.

His tenure at TDAP was marked by strategic initiatives aimed at boosting Pakistan’s exports and fostering trade relationships on a global scale. Industry experts and business leaders have lauded his leadership, acknowledging his deep understanding of trade dynamics and his unwavering dedication to economic development.

Beyond TDAP, Motiwala has an impressive track record of serving in key leadership positions, including President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Chairperson of the SITE Association of Industry, and Chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in promoting industrial growth, advocating for business-friendly policies, and strengthening Pakistan’s position in international markets.

Business communities across the country have expressed their appreciation for Motiwala’s contributions, with many hoping that his entrepreneurial ventures will continue to create opportunities and drive innovation within Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Motiwala remains a significant figure whose expertise and vision are expected to continue shaping the business landscape of Pakistan.