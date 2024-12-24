KARACHI : A Ceremony was held Recently in The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan to recognize the Best Members of Browns Jubilee between 15 and 22 years of age, in which shields were presented to the high Performing Members on the basis of their best performance. President ICAP Farrukh Rehman presented the shield to Ziad Chaudhry, Country CFO, Novartis Pharma Pakistan Limited and his wife Hira Ziad Chaudhry for high performance. CFO Oxford University Press Samiullah Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.