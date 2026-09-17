CM Murad Ali Shah Offers Condolences to Governor Nehal Hashmi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at Governor House on Thursday and expressed condolences over the death of his father-in-law, Syed Imam Raza Karim.

The chief minister conveyed his sympathies to the Governor and his family during the meeting. He also offered Fateha and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

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Murad Ali Shah prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks. He also asked Allah to grant patience and strength to the bereaved family.

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The chief minister said that he and the Government of Sindh stood with the Governor and his family during the difficult time.

Governor Nehal Hashmi’s father-in-law, Syed Imam Raza Karim, was laid to rest at Model Colony Cemetery earlier this week. His funeral prayers were offered at Zulekha Mosque in Gulistan-e-Johar.

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