Islamabad, October 31, 2024 — Today, stakeholders from government, academia, industry, UN agencies and civil society gathered in Islamabad for a National Policy Dialogue in observance of World Food Day, centered around the theme “Advancing the Right to Food: Promoting Innovation and Food Systems to Inform Policies.” Organized by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN in collaboration with the National Alliance for Safe Food (NASF), Scaling Up Nutrition Movement (SUN) and the SUN Business Network (SBN). This event highlighted the urgent need for inclusive, policy-driven solutions to ensure accessible, nutritious, and sustainable food for all in Pakistan. Leading voices, including Dr. Ghulam Sadiq Afridi, Member of Social Sciences at PARC and Rana Awais Khan, Chairman of NASF, addressed the importance of collective responsibility for action among both public and private sectors. Distinguished guest speakers representing the Pakistan Halal Authority, the Pakistan National Accreditation Council, the Punjab Food Authority, and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) emphasized innovation in food systems as critical to combating malnutrition and achieving sustainable food security. In her keynote address, Farah Naz, Country Director of GAIN Pakistan, shared GAIN’s commitment to enhancing food access for vulnerable populations, presenting strategies focused on resilience, accessibility, and promoting biofortified crops and supporting farmers in climate-smart agricultural practices. She underscored how GAIN’s work aligns with Pakistan’s broader food security goals through efforts in policy advocacy, biofortification, and initiatives like the Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition (I-CAN), aimed at bridging climate action and nutritional improvements. A panel discussion moderated by Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy & Advocacy at GAIN Pakistan, brought together experts from prominent organizations, including the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, the National Institute of Health (NIH), the World Food Programme (WFP), and SUN Business Network. Panelists delved into the critical role of agriculture, sustainability, and innovation in Pakistan’s food systems and the potential of private sector involvement to address national nutritional challenges. Faiz Rasool shared the food security situation of Pakistan, commitment of Government of Pakistan towards food system transformation and particularly gave orientation on Initiative on Climate Action & Nutrition (I-CAN). The agenda also featured presentations on advances in food production technology by GAIN’s Portfolio Lead, Tannaza Sadaf, alongside an impactful overview of GAIN Pakistan initiatives, regarding innovation in food production and the importance of the GAIN in country projects to support the reduction in post-harvest losses and address the challenge around food diversity. Gaps in policies and need to address those for the benefit of the consumers especially those who have issues of affordability were highlighted as well. The need to work with farmers especially in the milk sector was also highlighted and support for innovations is need of the time. Dr. Ijaz Ahmed of PCSIR Lahore shared findings from recent testing of biofortified zinc wheat, highlighting its potential to improve micronutrient intake and combat deficiencies. Additional presentations by industry leaders, such as Dr. Muhammad Nasir from Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan, emphasized nutrition’s pivotal role in public health, advocating for cohesive policies to combat malnutrition and hunger in Pakistan. This event capped off month-long national campaign, which featured provincial-level gatherings and activities throughout October to raise awareness around World Food Day themes. These convenings engaged a broad range of stakeholders, including government, MSMEs, and development organizations, to foster dialogues that support a resilient, nutrition-focused food system. The event concluded with a vote of thanks which praised the dedication of all partners in championing the right to food. World Food Day 2024 has reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to evidence-based policies that uplift food systems, ensuring a resilient and healthy future for all.