PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended winter holidays for colleges and universities due to the ongoing cold wave across the country.

The holidays for all public and private educational institutions in the region have been extended until January 5, 2025. Initially, the holidays were scheduled to end on December 31, 2024.

This extension follows a similar decision made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department for schools in plain areas, where winter holidays have been extended until January 6, 2025.

The original winter break for schools in plain areas was set from December 23 to 31, while schools in mountainous areas had been granted a break from December 23 to February 29, 2025.