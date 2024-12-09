The Karachi Commissioner has imposed a complete ban on pillion riding and all forms of public gatherings, including protests, demonstrations, and rallies, in District Central under Section 144, effective from December 9 to 10.

The decision was made at the request of Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) on Monday. A notification issued by the Karachi administration stated that the AIG informed the authorities that “miscreant and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and tranquility, potentially creating a law and order situation in District Central.”

To prevent any untoward incidents, the administration imposed restrictions on gatherings of more than four people and banned pillion riding for two days. Station House Officers (SHOs) of local police stations have been authorized to take action against those violating Section 144.

The restrictions were believed to be in response to an event announced by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), a party led by Altaf Hussain, who is facing several charges related to anti-state speeches.

Meanwhile, 24 MQM-L workers were arrested for gathering at Jinnah Ground in Azizabad and Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk. Confirming the arrests, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Central Karachi told the media that the Section 144 order had been imposed in the district for two days.