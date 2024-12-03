Prominent Pakistani model Roma Michael, who represented her country at the Miss Grand International pageant last month, has expressed her disinterest in collaborating on a film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

During a podcast interview with a digital media platform, the supermodel-turned-actress and Miss Grand Pakistan shared her belief in the significance of manifestation, stating that she has set various dreams and goals for herself. However, she clarified that working on a Bollywood film alongside Shah Rukh Khan is not among them.

“I firmly believe in the power of manifestation. It is essential for everyone to have dreams and goals and to strive towards achieving them,” she remarked, emphasizing that those who lack aspirations in life are, in her view, ‘losers.’

Michael elaborated, “I have successfully manifested numerous things, including my participation in Miss Grand International and acting in dramas, both of which have come to fruition.”

When questioned about the possibility of a film with SRK being on her manifestation agenda, the beauty queen stated that she would rather be paired with a younger actor.