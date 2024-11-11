ISLAMABAD: Social media influencer Imsha Rehman is the new victim of an alleged obscene video online leak incident in Pakistan in the recent past.

Earlier, Minahil Malik’s video was leaked online, which the TikToker termed fake and also said goodbye to the internet, but few days earlier, she re-launched herself with a new dancing video.

The alleged explicit video of Instagram influencer and TikToker Imsha Rehman, claimed by social media users, surfaced where the Rehman star can be seen engaging in intimate moments with a friend.

The identity of the friend in the alleged video is yet to be known while it is being rumourered that he leaked the video.

The video, reportedly circulating on social media, allegedly showed Insha engaging with someone in obscene activities leading to intense trolling and bullying.

After her video went viral on social media, the internet influencer deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

It is not yet clear who has leaked the alleged obscene video, but social media users are running wild for the video.