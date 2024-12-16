WhatsApp has rolled out an update designed to enhance the user experience with an improved Updates tab interface and better accessibility for status and channel updates.

The update, available in version 2.24.26.13 through the Google Play Beta Program, introduces quick shortcuts that streamline the process of updating statuses and channels.

With these new shortcuts, users can easily select and upload photos or videos directly from the interface, simplifying the process by reducing the steps needed to choose media from the gallery.

Moreover, users can create text-based status updates or record and share voice updates with just a few taps.

The update also enhances the floating action button, making it more versatile with a single click. Now, users can create new status updates, start a new channel, or share photos, videos, and voice messages in existing channels—all from one place.

This new design improves accessibility and minimizes the number of steps required to share content.