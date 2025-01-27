Challenging the US’s technological dominance, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek rocked global tech stocks on Monday, overtaking ChatGPT as the top-rated free app on Apple’s App Store in the United States.

What is DeepSeek?

Powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, the AI app has soared in popularity among US users since its release on January 10, according to Sensor Tower. Founded by quant fund chief Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek’s model is considered competitive with OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc.’s latest offerings.

DeepSeek’s AI, similar to ChatGPT, can answer questions, generate poetry and prose, and write complex code.

How to use DeepSeek

Windows users can download the installer from Ollama’s website, while Mac users can download it from Olla or use Homebrew. To run DeepSeek, open your terminal and type: `ollama run deepseek-r1:8b`. The model downloads and launches automatically.