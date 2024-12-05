Bikers in various parts of the world, especially in developing countries, are known for their ability to carry oversized loads on motorcycles. However, a recent viral video has taken this to another level, showing a mid-sized camel being transported on a two-wheeler.

According to a report by Pak Observer on Thursday, the clip, filmed on a handheld device, shows two men precariously riding a motorbike along a busy road with the camel tightly secured, its legs folded and tied.

The unusual sight has left internet users both shocked and intrigued, though the exact location and context remain unclear. Observant viewers noticed Arabic signage in the background, leading many to speculate that the incident occurred in the Gulf region.

The video has sparked significant backlash, with the camel’s audible grunts indicating distress as it struggles to stay balanced. While some viewers condemned the act and called for animal rights organizations to intervene, others demanded strict action against those responsible.