KARACHI, December 30: Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Chief Minister Inspection, Inquiries, and Implementation Team (CMIIIT), expressed his displeasure over delays in resolving citizens’ issues and the absenteeism of officers and staff at the Karachi Development Authority (KDA). He issued immediate orders to fully activate the inactive biometric attendance system at KDA. He strictly warned relevant officers to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development projects without compromising on the pace and quality of construction work.

The head of the CMIIIT, accompanied by senior officials of his department, visited various sections of the KDA’s central office located in the Civic Centre Building. During the visit, he inspected the attendance registers alongside KDA Director General Altaf Gohar Memon, Chief Engineer Samad Jamalani, and KDA Secretary Arshad Khan. Waqar Mehdi expressed anger over the absence of officers and ordered the dismissal of LDC Aqeel Ahmed from the Engineering Department. He directed the Chief Engineer of KDA to ensure the regular attendance of all officers and employees in the department.

Later, during a visit to the Land Department with the DG KDA, Waqar Mehdi expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of Director Land Asif Raza Chandio and the overall performance of the department. He voiced his frustration over delays in resolving public grievances and instructed the Director Land to address all citizen-related matters on an urgent basis. He reiterated the need to fully activate the biometric attendance system at the Karachi Development Authority.

Additionally, a meeting was held regarding development works funded under the ADP, chaired by Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi. The meeting was attended by DG KDA Altaf Gohar Memon, Chief Engineer KDA Samad Jamalani, Superintendent Engineer Muheebullah Jafari, KDA Executive Engineers, CMIIIT Chairman Shireen Mustafa Narejo, CMIIIT Secretary Shahmeer Bhutto, DG CMIIIT Abdul Salam Memon, CMIIIT Member Abdul Qadir Soomro, CMIIIT Director Engineering Zahoor Memon, and CMIIIT Director Technical Abdul Shakoor Mahar.

In the meeting, the Chief Engineer of KDA gave a detailed briefing on the development works under ADP schemes in various districts of the city. Each district’s executive engineers provided updates on their respective projects.

Waqar Mehdi instructed the preparation of site visit reports, emphasizing the importance of maintaining quality and standards in the work. He warned that any use of substandard materials would hold the respective Executive Engineer accountable. He further stressed accelerating the pace of development work and declared that negligence would not be tolerated. Waqar Mehdi assured his personal involvement in monitoring the development projects and conducting regular site visits.